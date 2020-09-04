Mrs. Johnette H. Walker
1932 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Johnette H. Walker, 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Kelly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Walker passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on June 29, 1932 in Nixburg, Alabama to John Henry Hardy and Bessie Inez Durden Hardy. She was a member of Faith Temple Church. Her interest in caring for people was evident in her nursing career as LPN at Russell Hospital. She used her artistic talent in capturing her reflections of life through art pastels. She dedicated her life to her husband and family in all their endeavors. She is remembered for her jovial personality and as a friend to all she met.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Amber) Walker of Alexander City; daughters, Linda (James) Claybrook of Alexander City, Sandra (Bobby) Handley of Alexander City, Karen (Tony) Carr of Ashland; grandchildren, Starla (Mark) Belfast, John (Diana) Claybrook, Lori (Marc) Johnson, Brian (Kaitlyn) Handley, Nicholas Walker, Jonathan Walker, Timothy Walker, Preston Walker, Morgan Walker, Colten (Chassidie) Carr, Clayton Carr,; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Sarah Griggs; sister-in-law, Shirley Walker (Jerry) Britton and brother-in-law, Herschel (Patti) Walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Johnnie Lee “J.L.” Walker; grandchild, Kara Hay; parents; brother, John Henry Hardy Jr.; sisters-in-law, Catherine Askew-Sherrill, Annie Lou Hanson and brothers-in-law, J.W. Griggs and Tibbie Walker.
The family would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to the wonderful caregivers Angela Smith and Noririsa Hutchins for the excellent care given to their loved one.
