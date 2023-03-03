Mrs. Nelson was born on August 9, 1943 in Sunflower, Mississippi to Clay Roy Peagler and Daisy Juanita Calhoun Peagler. She passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Russell Medical.
Janice was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She never met a stranger and loved to talk and laugh with anyone she met. She was an avid reader and loved books. Janice retired from Suttles Truck Leasing as a Haz Mat Certified tanker driver. Her stories, laughs and smile will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, John Perry Tucker (Misti), Brenda Marcelle Broussard (Jude), Samantha Carey Tucker (Michael Cable), Laurel Tucker Scales (Kirby), Houston Clay Tucker; grandchildren, John Chancelor Tucker, Taylor Tucker Hale (Alex), Alicia Fisher Braithwaite (Michael), Ryley Scales Corliss (David), Hayden Scales Hodson (Brock), Samuel Kirby Scales Jr., Skylar Michelle Blackerby (Rick), Hallory Barbara Tucker (Sloan); great-grandchildren, Jett Lillian Blackerby, Zeppelin Ezra Blackerby, Tucker Alexander Hale along with her brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Peagler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Ross Nelson; granddaughter, Danielle Elizabeth Russell; parents and sister, Ann Marie Peagler Lack.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Any flowers or gifts may be sent to the home of Kirby and Laurel Scales.
