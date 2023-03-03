030423-OBIT Nelson.jpg

Mrs. Nelson was born on August 9, 1943 in Sunflower, Mississippi to Clay Roy Peagler and Daisy Juanita Calhoun Peagler. She passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Russell Medical.

