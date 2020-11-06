Mrs. Hilda Futral Adams
1924 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Hilda Futral Adams, 96, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Adams passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on March 22, 1924 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to James Horace Futral and Cora Martha Adamson Futral. As a young woman during WWII, she worked in a shipyard in Portland, Oregon welding ships, while her beloved husband, Carlis Adams, served overseas. She was a secretary at Russell Corp. at the main office for over 40 years. She loved being outside in the yard, tending to her garden. She was really social and loved to cook, often hosting showers and parties for friends and family. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Joel Adams (Linda); daughter, Donna G. Hearn (Chuck); grandchildren, Tyler Scott (Shania), Chase Fuller (Sydney) of Auburn, AL, Nickolas Adams, Luke Adams (Jessi) of Westover, AL, and Wade Adams (Ashley); great-grandchild, Lliam Scott, Michael Scott, Scarlett Scott, Larkin Adams, Emmett Adams, Landon Adams, and Brooks Adams; brothers, Edward Futral (Myrtice), and Billy Wayne Futral (Dian); sister, Sandra Thompson (John); sister-in-law, Misti Futral of Atlanta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver, Debra Bradberry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlis Adams; parents; brothers, Charles R. Futral, and Melvin Futral; and sisters, Irma Adams, Judy Jones (Paul), Martha Keel (Talmadge), and Janice Carol Keel.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to all the staff who cared for Mrs. Adams during her time at Chapman’s.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
