1938 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Amie Marie Clanton, 84, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home.  Bro. Miles Crouch will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Buttston.  The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.

