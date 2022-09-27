1938 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Amie Marie Clanton, 84, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Miles Crouch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Buttston. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clanton passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 30, 1938 in Dadeville, Alabama to James Madison Wadkins and Theodora Craddock Wadkins. She loved her family dearly. Mrs. Clanton worked beside her husband 58 years owning and operating Clanton’s Upholstery Shop. She also enjoyed reading, working word search puzzles, sewing, flowers, gardening, watching westerns, and sharing stories with others. Mrs. Clanton had a special love for her dog, “Taco” and Alabama Crimson Tide Football.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Ann Gould and Tina C. Pitts (Barry); sons, Tommy Glenn Clanton and Jason L Clanton (Angie); grandchildren, Timothy Glenn Clanton (Lena), Brett Lynn Clanton, Alison Clanton Howard (Ricky), Eddie Baker, Blake Gilliland (Ivey), Heather Clanton (Dalton), and Ashley Clanton; great-grandchildren, Braxton Joseph Clanton and Beau Boatwright; special friend, Kathleen Atkins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Heyward Clanton; parents; sisters, Elsie Davis, Felsie Patterson, Vernice Newberry, and Cloie Lacy; and brothers, Ed Wadkins and Elbert Wadkins.
