Mr. William Steven "Steve" Washburn
1959 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. William Steven "Steve" Washburn, 61, of Alexander City, was held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Bro. David Moore officiated.
Mr. Washburn passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Russell Medical. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Alexander City, Alabama to Joseph Rueben Washburn and Wilda Faye Washburn. He was an active member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was a jack of all trades, working for Russell Corp. as a truck driver, and later working as a chaplain for Southern Care Hospice. He loved his work as a chaplain and loved sharing the word of God. He was always full of stories ready to share. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jo Ann Washburn; daughter, Stephanie McCullers of Cragford, AL; grandson, Will McCullers of Cragford, AL; father, Joseph Rueben Washburn (Helga) of Augusta, GA; brothers, Robert Alan Washburn, and Thomas “Jeff” Washburn of Talladega, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilda Faye Washburn; son-in-law, Justin McCullers; and infant brother, Jonathan Washburn.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.