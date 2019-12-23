Mr. Ray Romine
1925 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mr. Ray Romine, 94, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Romine passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. He was born on November 9, 1925 in New Virginia, Iowa to Floyd Romine and Maude Morgan Romine. He was an active member of the Alexander City Elks Lodge. He was General Manager of Guerdon Industries in Alexander City and worked in the manufactured housing industry for most of his life. He was an avid Auburn man and supported Auburn University in every way he could.
He is survived by his sons, Randy Romine (Rita) of Alexander City, Rickie Romine (Barbara) of Cullman, John Romine of Norcross, GA, Joe Wolfe (Glenda) of Prattville; grandchildren, Bryan Wagoner (Debbie), Scott Wolfe (Amanda), Michael Wolfe (Jenny), Jill Romine, Kristen Barnett (B.J.), Jason Romine (Kelly), Catherine Murphy (Brad), Callie Binzer (Brian), Matthew Romine (Meggie), Nicholas Romine (Lauren); step-grandchildren, Ximenia Culberson (Steve) and Tom Price (Cassie); and 16 Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; First wife, Nickie Romine and Second Wife, Tommie S. Romine.
The family requests no flowers and memorial contributions may be made to the B.P.OE. 658 Elks Parkway Alexander City, AL 35010 and the Auburn University General Scholarship Fund Auburn University Foundation 317 South College Street Auburn, AL 36849.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.