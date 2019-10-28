Mr. Paul Neely Strength, Jr.
1963 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Paul Neely Strength Jr., 55, of Cunningham, KY, will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Grier Chapel Holiness Church, Wetumpka, AL. Eugene Burnett will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grier Chapel Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Strength Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his mother’s residence. He was born on November 20, 1963 in Prattville, Alabama to Paul Neely Strength Sr. and Glenda Burt Lagrone. He was an active member of Emmanuel Holiness Church in Bardwell, KY. Paul graduated Chilton County High School, attended Southern Union Community College in Valley, then received certification in Internet Technology from Lake Shore Vocational School. He then worked in the IT Department for West Point Pepperell. He was a Godly man who loved reading his Bible and listening to gospel music. His hobbies included crocheting and playing the piano.
He is survived by his mother, Glenda Lagrone of Alexander City; sister, Renee (Robert) Folk of Alexander City; brother, Lance (Shannon) Strength of Valley; nieces and nephews, Jordan Folk, Alex Strength, Ansley Strength and Brett Strength.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Neely Strength Sr. and stepfather, Tim Lagrone.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.