Mr. Mickey Olander Fuller
1951 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Mickey Olander Fuller, 68, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Joe Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Poplar Springs Cemetery, Buttston. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Fuller passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 10, 1951 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Jack Olander Fuller and Mary Tyson Fuller. He was an active member of Saugahatchee Assembly of God. Mr. Fuller was a loving father and grandfather. He was referred to by his family as a “good ole country gentleman” who loved being outdoors, telling jokes to keep family and friends laughing and shopping from his catalogs.
He is survived by his daughters, Embirly (Josh) Collum of Dadeville, Rachel D. (Michael) Graham of Harvest, Mary F. (Daniel) Hay of Dadeville; sons, Mickey (Tiffany) Fuller Jr. of Dadeville, Jackie O. Fuller of Dadeville; grandchildren, Isaiah Fuller, Logan Collum, Calab Graham, Brayden Hay, Austin Fuller and Macey Hay.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger Fuller.
