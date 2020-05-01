Mr. Johnny Jackson Gortney, age 75, of Daviston, AL, passed away on Friday, May 1st. He was born on December 27th, 1944 in Ashland, AL to Gary and Pearl Gortney. Johnny spent most of his life as a carpenter. He built houses all over Alabama and many neighboring states. He was better known as Cowboy by his friends and coworkers. In his later years, he enjoyed tending to his roses, telling tall tales, and bragging on his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter Patti Huey (Shannon), son Derrick Gortney (Stephanie), brother Fred Gortney, sister-in-law Brenda Gortney, grandchildren Tory Anderson, Samantha Huey, Jackson Gortney, Courtnie & Bradley Moncrief and great grandson Rylan Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents James Gary Gortney and Pearly Earlene McCain Gortney, daughter Wendy Gortney, granddaughter Megan Deanne, brothers Paul Gautney (Vivian), Robert (Bootie) Gortney (Glenda), Donald Gortney, sister Dorothy Thrower (Hoover) and sister-in-law Virginia Gortney.
Friends and family are invited to a drive in service will be held in the parking lot of Daviston Baptist Church with Rev. Bennie Yates officiating at 2:00 on Sunday afternoon on May 3rd.