Mr. Jerry Lee Thomas
1940 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Jerry Lee Thomas, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillview Memorial Park.
Mr. Thomas passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on December 2, 1940 in Alexander City, Alabama to Hugh Thomas, Jr. and Thelma Sue Bishop Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a retired Warden from the State of Florida Department of Corrections after 25 years of service. He enjoyed collecting antiques, crafts, artwork, and working in his yard.
He is survived by his sons, John Thomas (Cynthia) and Tracy Thomas (Melina); grandchildren, Daniel Tiziani (Melody), Courtney Thomas Hutcherson (David), Jonathan Thomas, and Jordan Thomas; great-grandchildren, Dixie Carter, Colton Thompson, and Payton Thomas; sister, Susan Dawkins (Curtis); brother, Calvin Thomas (Glenda); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Cheryle Thomas; parents; and brothers, Roger Thomas and Randall Thomas.
