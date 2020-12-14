Mr. James Earl Langley
1948 - 2020
Memorial Service for Mr. James Earl Langley, 72, of Alexander City, will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Waldrop will officiate.
Mr. Langley passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on September 15, 1948 in Tallassee, Alabama to Dewey Langley and Lessie Stalnaker. He loved to spend time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and playing guitar. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Langley; son, James Michael Langley of Prattville, AL; grandchildren, Phillip Russell Hadaway III, Jacob Cole Hadaway, and Lona Langley; step-mother, Judy Langley; sister, Cathy Moore (Larry); brothers, Johnny Langley, Shannon Langley, and Chip Humphreys; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Langley; brother, Eddie Langley; and sister-in-law, Emily Langley.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Chapman Healthcare.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.