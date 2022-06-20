Funeral Services for Mr. Earnest Holley will be held 11:00 a.m Monday, June 20, 2022 at Wright’s Funeral Home with interment following in Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.
 
 
To plant a tree in memory of Earnest Holley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you