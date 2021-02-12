Graveside Service for Mr. Charles W. Rush, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dark-Maxwell Cemetery. Rev. Pete McElrath will officiate.
Mr. Rush passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. He was born on April 28, 1937 in Goodwater, Alabama to T.L. Rush and Margaret Rush. Mr. Rush was the owner of Rush Electric for over 50 years. He loved his family dearly. He even had special nicknames; like “Gockey” from the granddaughters and he and his daughter Dark would pick at each other with “Little Piggy” and “Big Piggy” and Dark always called him “Darling”. Mr. Rush served 26 years in the Alabama Army National Guard with the Goodwater Armory Unit. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing piano, sharing stories and conversing with others, and would help anyone at any time when needed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Saunders Rush; daughters, Dark Rush and Sylvia Anthony Harris (Dave); granddaughters, Lillian Harris and Hillary Harris, and twin sisters, Myra Leavins Stricklin and Mary Collett (J.B.).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert "Bobby" Rush.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Lake Martin Area United Way, 17 Main St, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or www.unitedwaylakemartin.org.
The family would like to extend heart felt thanks to Russell Medical ICU Doctors and Staff and University of Alabama at Birmingham CICU Doctors and Staff.
