Mr. Bradley Steven Salter
1954 - 2020
Mr. Bradley Steven Salter passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 27, 1954 in Calhoun County, Alabama to Clifford Ray Salter and Farris Salter. He loved to hunt and fish, and was a big Alabama football fan. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Cassie Salter Edwards (Sonny) of Brookwood, AL; son, Steven Nicolas Salter; grandchildren, Zackery Salter, Haleigh Edwards, Colton Edwards, Camdyn Salter, and Cainyn Salter; mother of his children, Kem Burns Salter; and sister, Joyce Salter Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Donna Hallman, Bobby Salter, and Deborah Stone.
