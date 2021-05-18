Mary Augusta Powell Bankston was born in Ashland, Alabama on June 1, 1931. After a long and vibrant life, she passed away on May 16th at EAMC. She came to be a lady of the lake after growing up and living on Lake Martin for 70 years.
She was predeceased by her husband John D. “Jay” Bankston and son Thomas Lee Bankston.
She is survived by her son Jeff Bankston (Brenda); grandchildren: Dawn Herrington (Jeff), Joel Bankston; great-grandchildren: Megan, Madison; brothers: Wallace Powell and Billy Powell.
Mrs. Bankston loved Lake Martin, moving back home from Florida in 1972.
Mary loved playing Bridge with her friends. But her obsession remained with gardening, bird watching, boating, Lake Martin lifestyle and family. After years of service, she retired from Pepperell Mills in Opelika.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 21st, at New Rosemere Cemetery, Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama. If coming from Tiger Town toward downtown Opelika on Frederick Road, turn left on Long Street, then take a left on Monroe Avenue and follow until you see the Trant tent. If coming from downtown Opelika toward Tiger Town on Frederick Road, turn right on Long Street, then take a left on Monroe Avenue and follow until you see the Trant tent. Funeral signs will be posted on Frederick Road marking the turn to Long Street.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Lake Martin Baptist Church, 9823 Co Rd 34, Dadeville, AL 36853.
