Luanne Henkel
12/10/1954 - 04/22/2021
Mrs. Luanne Henkel, 66, of Dadeville passed away on April 22, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her partner, Steve Schmittner; Brother, Ricky Cadd (Peggy); and sisters, Sue Martinez (Jessie) and Laura Hughes. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth F Henkel and her sister, Karen Robarg.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Red Ridge Methodist Church with Reverend Vicki Cater officiating.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.