Luanne Henkel

12/10/1954 - 04/22/2021

Mrs. Luanne Henkel, 66, of Dadeville passed away on April 22, 2021 at her home.

She is survived by her partner, Steve Schmittner; Brother, Ricky Cadd (Peggy); and sisters, Sue Martinez (Jessie) and Laura Hughes. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth F Henkel and her sister, Karen Robarg.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Red Ridge Methodist Church with Reverend Vicki Cater officiating.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Luanne Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.