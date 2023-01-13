Linda Feldman

Linda Sue Feldman passed away peacefully at the age of 60 at her beloved Big Island, Hawaii home on January 3, 2023 after a courageous two-year battle with her second occurrence of cancer.
Linda was born in San Antonio, Texas to a military family and grew up on Lake Martin in Dadeville, Alabama. She attended Dadeville High School, Auburn University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Finance after marrying Scott, her husband of 39 years. After college, they moved to Central Florida where she worked in banking and finance until the birth of her daughter, Shannon. To be close to her daughter, she transitioned to teaching preschool and found a great new passion. After her son, Brett, was born she became a teacher and preschool director at Ascension Lutheran Church.
Linda was a long time resident of the Altamonte Springs area and was actively involved in her community. She volunteered at several schools and churches throughout her life and was a passionate Band and Crew “Mom” at Lake Brantley High for both of her beloved children. In her later years she found a love, passion and skill for gardening, regularly volunteering her time at the community garden at St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Linda was intelligent and strikingly beautiful, yet extremely down to earth. She loved swimming, boating, waterskiing, the beach and spotting sea turtles. She always adored children of all ages, even choosing to sit at the children’s table at family gatherings. She loved playing cards and games with her family and was an Auburn Football Fanatic. Linda always found great joy and happiness in spending time at her family’s lake house where they gather for reunions. In recent years she found complete peace and contentment at her home in Hawaii.
Linda is pre-deceased by her father William Hesseltine Jr and her mother Mary Anne Griffin Hesseltine. She is survived by her husband Scott Feldman (62), her daughter Shannon Wilkinson (35), her son Brett Feldman (21), her sister Joanna Harger and family, her brother Bill Hesseltine and family, her aunt Debbie Goodale, who was like a sister, and family, her uncle Campbell Griffin Jr. and family, her life-long friend and soul mate Ginger Britton along with all cherished In-laws and many friends. She is greatly missed.
At her wish, there will be a picnic in her honor at her family’s lake house on January 21,2023, for all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity or one of the cancer societies in her name or plant a tree in her honor.
To leave a condolence and for more information, please email rememberlindafeldman@gmail.com or call (407) 900 – 8357. If you plan to attend the picnic, please RSVP at either of the above.