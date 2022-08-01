0803 DR OBIT Payne.jpg

Funeral Service for Justin Keith Payne, 40, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Dadeville Church of God.  Rev. Jimmy Sims will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Dadeville Church of God.

