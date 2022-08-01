Funeral Service for Justin Keith Payne, 40, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Dadeville Church of God. Rev. Jimmy Sims will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Dadeville Church of God.
Justin passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born on October 9, 1981 in Dadeville, Alabama to Donald Keith and Carolyn Cleveland Payne. He was an active member of Lake Martin Church of the Nazarene. Justin loved Alabama Football and the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Carolyn Payne; grandmother, Alice Cleveland; niece, Allison Morton; aunt, Jean Slagle; uncles, Gerald Payne, Bobby Payne (Terry), and Richard Payne (Angel); and many other relatives and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Colt Payne; grandfather, Sylvester Cleveland; grandparents, Zack and Clara Payne; aunt, Dorothy Hodge; and uncle, Ronald Cleveland
