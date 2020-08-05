Joyce Marie Smith Treadwell
July 4, 1937-August 3, 2020
Joyce Marie Smith Treadwell departed this life to her Heavenly award on August 3, 2020. Born on the Fourth of July to Lewis Edgar Smith and Esther Marie Smith, she excelled at an early age in music and dance. By age 15, she began teaching dance in Opelika. She was classically trained and studied professionally in New York City and over the next thirty years taught hundreds of young girls in Opelika, Dadeville and LaFayette. Miss Joyce’s School of the Dance provided artistic beauty with grace and style. In 1956, she married Allen Treadwell and their life together was a picture of love and happiness. In later years, she was a librarian at Dadeville Elementary where she continued to be a positive influence on countless children. A talented musician, she was a faithful member of Dadeville First United Methodist where she sang and played piano for many weddings and funerals. Her skill and devotion will be a lasting memory of the countless persons for whom she performed.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Treadwell; children Mark Allen Treadwell, III (Karen); David Treadwell (Sherry) and Jennifer Marie Treadwell. The most important people in her life were grandchildren David Allen, Bishop, Scout and Adeline Treadwell. She was preceding in death by her parents.
Due to current pandemic restraints, there will be a family burial at the Dadeville City Cemetery on August 8, 2020 at 10:00. Donations and memorials can be made to Dadeville First United Methodist Church.