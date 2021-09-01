Funeral service for Mr. James Edward Majors, Jr. 51, of Opelika, Alabama will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends Thursday morning one hour prior to the service. Brother Edgar Fulmer will officiate.
Interment will follow at Fellowship Cemetery
He was born on September 8, 1969 to Mozell Shurum Dickerson Majors and the late James Edward Majors, Sr. in Orlando, Florida.
He was a faithful and dedicated member of Clear Vision Tabernacle in Opelika, Alabama.
James loved dirt track races and was a die heart Ohio State Buckeye Fan. And adored his tomcat, Joseph. But most of all he loved his family.
James passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Alabama
James precious memories will always be cherished by his wife, Susan Majors, his tomcat, Joseph, mother, Mozell Dickerson, two sisters, Ronda Dickerson, Wonda Maree Baker, one brother, Wilbur Johnson, one nephew, Patrick Baker , mother–in-law and father-in-law, Sam and Barbara Coker and his a multitude of half siblings, but not raised together having met Joy Majors Hudson Oiler and a host of nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Ruth and Alton Shurum, uncle, Jessie Lee Shurum and mother-in-law, Sharon Gore.
James will be truly missed by his family and friends.