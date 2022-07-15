Mr. Jakari Marqueez Norris, 30 , of Alexander City passed July 10, 2022

Viewing and visitation will be held Saturday July 16, 2022 at Holloway Funeral Home from 12:o noon until

4:00pm

Services entrusted to Holloway Funeral Home &amp; Cremation Services 256-392-3092

