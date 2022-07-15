Jakari Marqueez Jul 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Jakari Marqueez Norris, 30 , of Alexander City passed July 10, 2022Viewing and visitation will be held Saturday July 16, 2022 at Holloway Funeral Home from 12:o noon until4:00pmServices entrusted to Holloway Funeral Home & Cremation Services 256-392-3092 To plant a tree in memory of Jakari Marqueez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Jakari Marqueez Norris Cremation Visitation Viewing Entrust Service Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShooting mars Jacksons Gap celebration, arrest madeVideos sought in Jacksons Gap shootingK-9 officer given retirement by Alexander City City CouncilBenjamin Russell makes third new football hireBOE requests public input on fate of old Reeltown Elementary schoolOne fatality in Coosa County crash SaturdayArrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from June 30 to July 12Larry C. SmithBenjamin Russell hires alumni as coachArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from June 23 to July 13 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: 2022 BRHS FFA RodeoPHOTOS: July 4th fireworks at The AMP on Lake MartinPHOTOS: State softball tournaments at the Charles E. Baliey SportplexPHOTOS: Camp Conquest, where child burn victims can be a kid Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook