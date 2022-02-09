Homer “AJ” Thompson passed away at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Alabama on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the age of 95. AJ was surrounded by his family when the Lord called him home.
AJ was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during WWII and a lifelong resident and businessman in Dadeville.
He was born October 31, 1926. He was the third of three children born to H. J. “Sam” Thompson and Annie Sanford Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joanne White Thompson as well as his children Emalyn Lowe of Dadeville and Jacky Thompson (Debbie) of Dadeville. He is also survived by children Michelle Prater (Jimmy) of Phenix City, Cindy Weeks (Pete) of Dothan and Brad Thompson (Charlotte) of Prattville. He leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Dadeville and so enjoyed his time with his Sunday School Class.
AJ was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Launa Pavlista and Kathleen Derrer.
His family invites you to join them in celebrating his life on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika.
Visitation will be 2pm with service to follow in the chapel at 3pm. The Reverend Ben Hayes will officiate.
