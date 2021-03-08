Frank R. Bartolotta
Frank Robert Bartolotta, 94, of Middletown, husband of the late Nancy (Fischer) Bartolotta, passed away on February 28, 2021 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Julia (Omicioli) Bartolotta.
Frank graduated Portland High School Class of 1944 and joined the Army Air Corp serving during World War II. He was an active member of New Site United Methodist Church in Alabama where he taught Bible Study and sang in the choir. Frank loved bird watching and was a talented carpenter who enjoyed building things for family and friends.
Frank is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Bystrek and her husband Joe of Barrington, NH, Janice Bartolotta of Middletown and Rosalie Belcher and her husband Alan of Barre, VT; a grandchild, J. R. Riddick; and a great grandchild, Jachai Riddick.
Along with his wife and parents, Frank was predeceased by two brothers, Settino and Joseph Bartolotta and a sister, Rosalie Pitruzzello.
A private graveside service will be held in Saint Mary’s Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to New Site United Methodist Church, 108 Church Road, Daviston, AL 36256. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.