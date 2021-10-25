Edna Beatrice Wesson Oakley, 95, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, October 15, 2021. Beatrice was born August 27, 1926 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to the late Fred Madison Wesson and Edna Lou Ennis Wesson. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Harry Thomas Oakley. Bea was also predeceased by five brothers; Robert, Chester, Hubert, Edward, Marion and a sister, Margaret.
After graduating from Tallapoosa High School in 1944 Bea went to Georgia to work in a cotton mill. She would run the spun cotton onto bobbing. She kept six spools running at the same time. She then worked at Tom’s Foods as a mechanic and lubrication specialist on the conveyor lines.
It was while working there that Bea went with several girlfriends to Fort Benning, Georgia so one of the friends could visit her boyfriend at the hospital. After getting off the bus they didn’t know where the hospital was, so they asked the first soldiers they saw. One of those soldiers was her future husband Harry. They started dating and on June 7, 1947 Harry and Bea were married.
Bea worked as an accountant / bookkeeper at several local businesses and retired from Industrial Marine Service, Inc. of Chesapeake.
Beatrice enjoyed gardening and flowers and was active in several garden clubs over the years. Bea enjoyed bowling and even raced go carts and won several awards.
Bea was a life long member of the Women’s Division Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Chesapeake, Chesapeake General Hospital Auxiliary, and SSG Jonathan K. Dozier Memorial Auxiliary VFW Post 2894, and Women of the Moose Chapter 966, Portsmouth, VA Lodge 898.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Oakley of Englewood, Colorado and Laguna Beach, California and Harry Thomas Oakley, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA. Granddaughters Tiffany Ann Terroux of Arvada, Colorado and Pamela Jo Simpson of Laguna Beach, California. Great granddaughter Lara Claire Lidell of Denver, Colorado and Coral Samantha Simpson of Laguna Beach, California.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centerville Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October, 20, 2021 at Oman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Humane Society 312 N. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA. 23320
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.