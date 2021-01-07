Dr. George Nathaniel Deloach was the sole child born to the late Oliver and Ruth Deloach, June 5, 1942 in Birmingham, Alabama. Memories will be forever cherished by a multitude of cousins, extended family, and friends. George attended Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and completed undergraduate studies at Wilberforce University, in Wilberforce. Ohio, graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in Economics. He served as Dean of Students at Wilberforce and was initiated Spring of 1970 to Wilberforce Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, serving as a proud member, and living a life reflective of the five objectives of the fraternity. Understanding the significance of education, George enrolled in Miles College, Fairfield, Alabama earning a Juris Doctor degree. In 1982 George began his career with the City of Birmingham, retiring in 2012 as Chief Magistrate. George was fascinated with antique cars and held rankings in two styles of karate. He earned 6th Degree Black Belt in Roku Kyoshi Karate, ending as an 8th Dan Grand Master. He instructed more than 800 individuals at his downtown dojo - Sto to Kan Karate, which was under the Sumari Karate association. George was a community icon who constantly strived to uplift others. He truly lived as a servant of the people. Those who knew and loved him, are eternally grateful he poured into our lives. Graveside service will be Saturday January 9, 2021 at 12 noon at the Alexander City Cemetery, Alexander City, AL. Professional Services are entrusted to BROOKS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME HUEYTOWN. (brooksfamilyfunerals.com)