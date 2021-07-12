Charles Morris Hawkins, Jr. was born in Alexander City on November 22, 1946 and died peacefully on June 28, 2021 in Birmingham, where he had lived for many years. His parents were Charles Morris and Amye Thompson Hawkins. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steven Thompson Hawkins, and his sister Marsha Hawkins Oakes. He was educated in Alexander City schools and Jacksonville State University and after college, began his banking career at City Bank of Goodwater. He moved to Birmingham with SouthTrust (Wells Fargo) and was a highly regarded branch manager in Mountain Brook. After banking he went to work for Joe Piper Paper as credit manager. He was respected and loved by customers and sales people alike.
Charles grew up with a large extended family, including over twenty first cousins, who spent a lot of time together as children and remained close as adults. He was devoted to his immediate family and took incredible care of his mother until her death. He had a legion of friends who loved him and will miss him deeply. Charles was a wit, a travel enthusiast, an art lover, a great host, and he was a generous, loyal, loving friend.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service. Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.