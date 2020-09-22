Wind Creek Farms resident Ronda Dickerson woke up to a gruesome sight Monday morning finding nearly a dozen of her cats dead.
Dickerson alleges a group of dogs in the area attacked her cats.
“Apparently the dogs got in the pen and killed them,” Dickerson said. “They got 10 to 12 cats. I found one that got out; I’m still missing two.”
Dickerson said it was not a pleasant site finding the dead cats.
“One had fur missing from its leg,” Dickerson said. “The others were just mangled. They bite and shake the cats is how they kill them. It just made me sick to find them.”
Dickerson was happy to find the one cat she knows is alive after the attack.
“I’ll put her inside the house,” Dickerson said while loving on a calico cat. “She will stay there so the dogs can’t get her.”
Dickerson has more cats and uses a modified dog kennel to them.
“I keep the little ones inside with me,” Dickerson said. “I put them in the kennel to keep the dogs from getting them.”
Dickerson’s kennel has extra wiring cable tied to a chain link fence. She installed a top to keep the cats in. Dickerson pointed out a corner where she said the dogs entered the kennel.
“They pulled the wire out and got in,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said she took the cats to a family member’s property in Jacksons Gap to be buried.
The attack on Dickerson’s cats is not the first time pets have been attacked in Wind Creek Farms. A horse was attacked and killed by a dog. The owner shot and killed one dog during the attack and was awarded financial damages after filing a lawsuit.
The area lies in the Alexander City police jurisdiction but is not in the city limits. It falls in Tallapoosa County which has no leash law.
The Alexander City Police Department has taken a report and ACPD Sgt. Ken Vernon said the incident is under investigation.
Dickerson has lived on Lower Bottom Road for more than 20 years but the loss of pets to animal attacks has her wanting to move.
“I moved here from Ohio in 1999 because my mother is here,” Dickerson said. “I will sell this property and find somewhere else to live. When I no longer have to help take care of my mother I will move back to Ohio — my brother still lives there.”