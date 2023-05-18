Beginning in Reeltown, Wild Flour Bakery has moved to a new place in Waverly at the Standard Deluxe.
Owners Sarah and Howard Jones said it all started when their neighbor asked Sarah to make them some muffins. Having some extras, Sarah put an announcement on her Facebook page for friends to message her if they would like a box of muffins. People tried them and soon requests for more were flooding in.
“It was three boxes of muffins, 10 boxes of muffins, 15 boxes of muffins,” she said. “Every week I was selling muffins out of the back of my car in Reeltown.”
Then, she started getting into making bread, specifically Sourdough. Not too much later, Sarah met Corrie Sid, owner of the Grove Station.
By April 4, 2022, Sarah opened Wild Flour Bakery at the Grove Station. She said the business only got busier from there. Her husband Howard later left his job and joined the business with Sarah.
Exactly one year later they opened in Waverly and had their grand opening on May 6.
Sarah said it's been exciting having the place open. Not only does the Waverly location provide more space, but also they are able to have a coffee shop component, which had been a longtime dream.
“Learning about coffee is something I always wanted to do,” Howard explained. “It’s something we talked about for a long time, having our own coffee shop, like [Sarah] said. She does all the amazing baking things and I get to do the coffee side.”
Along with coffee, some of the popular bakery items include cheesecake, chocolate chip cookies and fresh bread. When it comes to desserts, Sarah said the consistent feedback is “it’s not too sweet.”
Before opening Wild Flour, Howard was in the army and worked for the Department of Defense. Meanwhile, Sarah did music at her church and worked at a coffee shop in Tallassee. However, baking has always been a part of her life.
“As I scoop a bowl, I remember my mentor teaching me at nine-years-old how to use a rubber spatula,” she said. “It goes way back. Really those skills were honed during the beginning of our marriage. We’re going into 17 years of marriage and that’s a lot of time to practice baking something and taking it to the work picnic.”
With the bakery open, Sarah said she wants it to continue to provide personalized service. As part of this, they have a pavilion area where customers can see into the bake room, and the baker and customer can form a connection.
“We have had people come from Columbus, Georgia, just to come and see a bakery,” Howard said. “There’s not really anybody else doing a traditional bakery. I hope the interest continues and people come and enjoy everything we create here.’
Howard said another aspect of Waverly is that every business is interwoven between the Standard Deluxe, The Local and Fig and Wasp. They said they want to continue that connection and lift each other up.
“It’s a whole collective,” Sarah said. “Almost how life used to be, pre-shopping mall America, you had a baker, you had a butcher. I think it brings people to a slower pace of life that they miss and that’s why they don’t mind driving 15 or 20 minutes out of the way.”