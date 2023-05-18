wild flour
After one year of starting their business, Wild Flour bakery has moved into a large space. Now they can have both baked goods and coffee drinks for customers.

 Abigail Murphy / The Record

Beginning in Reeltown, Wild Flour Bakery has moved to a new place in Waverly at the Standard Deluxe.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

