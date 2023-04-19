Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Alabama law enforcement made two arrests in connection with the Saturday mass shooting in Dadeville left four dead and 32 injured.
Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, were arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder. Both will be tried as adults, according 5th Judicial District Attorney Mike Segrest
According to Alabama law, reckless murder is defined as a murder “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he/she recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to a person other than himself/herself, and thereby causes the death of another person,” reads alabama.gov’s website.
In short, reckless murder is someone being fully aware of his or her act, knowing it will cause harm or death, and acting anyway.
Although the McCulloughs are both teenagers, they will be tried as an adult. The biggest difference between the two is adult trials are decided by a jury. Adult trials are also open to the public and can hold longer sentences, if convicted.
In the state of Alabama, a murder charge is considered a Class A felony. If convicted, a murder charge can carry a sentence of a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to 99 years, or life imprisonment.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.