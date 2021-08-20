Mining company Westwater Resources fielded public questions for the first time since announcing its intentions for Coosa County in June, as president and CEO Chris Jones addressed several dozen residents town-hall style in the old Weogufka High School gym Thursday.
Earlier this summer, the Colorado-based company, side-by-side with Gov. Kay Ivey, said it aimed to build the first large-scale graphite processing plant in the U.S., with groundbreaking in Kellyton expected by the end of this year. By 2028, Westwater intends to mine the graphite for its plant — where it'll be converted to the battery-grade graphite found in electric vehicles — from a mineral deposit on the west side of Coosa County near Weogufka.
In a gathering spearheaded by the Coosa County Commission, Jones — alongside various company representatives and local stakeholders — invited Coosa County residents to ask questions.
Topics ranged from job opportunities to where Westwater would get its diesel fuel, but among those opposed to the company, the proposed mining operation was the main source of contention.
A property owner in Weogufka asked Jones when Westwater would be tapping into the rest of its 42,000-acre mineral rights package, pointing out Coosa County's history with natural resource extraction.
"We have experienced Hillwood," she said, referring to the sawmill that closed in the '40s. "We have experienced loggers who have cut our county to the dirt and paid our county $500 for a license, tore up the roads, left the trash. we have experienced the building of Flagg Mountain during the depression when the government — that's pushing this graphite lithium stuff —brought in workers from Ohio, Indiana, built them cabins, fed them three meals a deal, and our community had children starving because the men could not get work. Now that's what we're seeing from our side."
At present, Westwater's mining permit is for exploration only on land owned by Hancock Natural Resource Group, a timber investor. Jones told attendees the company was years away from seeking a mining permit from Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
"All of you are going to get a chance, as we go through the permitting process, to have all of your comments, all of your issues and your concerns addressed. That's part of how we build mines in the United States," Jones said, noting that due to environmental regulations, "mines don't always get built."
"So what I'd ask is your indulgence for just a little while as we go through this process," he said. "We invite your comment; we invite your concerns."
In the meantime, the company's balance sheets show it has the cash in the bank to get started on the construction of its $124 million processing plant in Kellyton where its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Products — and new chief operating officer Chad Potter — will be headquartered.
Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance director Chad Odom also spoke Thursday, reminding the county of the potential tax revenue streams and positive labor-market pressure brought by Westwater.
Jones and Odom were both met with polite applause at the end of the Q&A session.