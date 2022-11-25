camp hill municipal complex
Buy Now

Camp Hill held their Town Council meeting on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Water and sewage tap fees are no longer at a flat rate for those setting up utilities in Camp Hill.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you