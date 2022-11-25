Water and sewage tap fees are no longer at a flat rate for those setting up utilities in Camp Hill.
At the Nov. 21 Camp Hill Town Council meeting, the council approved a request from Public Works Director Jerrell Webb that will increase sewage and water tap fees for new customers. The increase will be effective as of Dec. 1, 2022
Previously, both were offered at a flat fee of $850. Starting in December, the sewage tap fee will be $1,500 plus reasonable fees and the water tap fee will be $1,200 plus reasonable fees.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole clarified this change in cost will not affect current customers, but someone who is setting up utilities for a new building or home.
Webb explained the request for the increase was due to the department’s need to rent equipment in order to set up the taps as well as, in some cases, hire a private contractor.
With the flat rate, Webb said the department was not making any money setting up taps since the cost for them to set it up varied based on the customer’s circumstances.
As far as the reasonable fees, Webb said he had a layout, letting the customer know “what is needed for the actual job.”
During the meeting, Williams-Cole looked up the City of Auburn’s access fees to compare the request with surrounding areas.
In Camp Hill, the meter size for water is 3/4 of an inch, which in Auburn would cost $1,200. For sewage, Camp Hill uses a 4 inch, which would cost $45,000 in Auburn as that size is only offered as commercial use.
Originally, Webb requested $1,300 for the sewage fee. However, after hearing about the expenses and what surrounding areas are charging, Councilman Robert “Gwell” Shelley requested sewage to be raised to $1,500.
“My only concern is, for Camp Hill, it sounds steep because Camp Hill is a poverty town and people are already complaining about the water — how much they are having to pay for water and sewage,” Councilwoman Debra “Sue” Thomas said.
Thomas continued to explain, saying a lot of residents of Camp Hill are on fixed incomes and this increase may deter new residents, who are also on fixed incomes, from settling in Camp Hill.
However, Williams-Cole noted the town cannot lose money trying to help people out, but they do want to make this increase something that is reasonable for the area.
The measure for the increased fees was approved in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Debra “Sue” Thomas voting against.
The next meeting of the Camp Hill Town Council will be Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.