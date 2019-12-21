Brandy Sims Miles, 43, of Eclectic was arrested earlier this week on charges related to theft from an employer in Auburn.
Miles worked at The Outlook for a month but is no longer employed at the company.
Court documents state at the time of the theft Miles was an office manager at doctor’s office in Auburn. The doctor noticed unnecessary charges on a business credit card. One of the charges was to Alabama Power for a power bill at Miles’ then-Auburn residence. The doctor then searched through the other charges and determined Miles spent $6,721.74 in personal charges to the business credit card. In addition, the doctor looked at his banking records to discover Miles forged the doctor’s signature and wrote several checks to herself.
At least four checks totaling $8,739.55 were issued by and to Miles between September and October.
Court records show Miles was charged with stealing $66,000 from a Dothan employer in June 2017. Records show Miles was allowed to enter a pre-trial diversion program and she completed paying $50,000 in restitution in October. The charges were dismissed Dec. 10 in Houston County as the courts deemed she completed the conditions of a pre-trial diversion program.
Miles was before Lee County District Court Judge Russell Bush on Wednesday. Bush lowered Miles’ bond to $21,500 for the eight counts of theft of property, seven counts of possession of a forged instrument and one count of illegal possession of a credit card charges. She is currently out of jail.
Monday night storm causes minimal damage
No structural damage was reported from Monday night’s storm to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency as of Wednesday. EMA director Jason Moran said a tornado watch was issued around 9:55 p.m. and a significant weather advisory went through 4 a.m. but only branches and lines down were reported.
Dadeville to meet Monday
The Dadeville City Council moved its scheduled meeting to Monday night because Tuesday is Christmas Eve. The council will vote on a retail beer and table wine application for Zazu’s Verandah, a community space near the courthouse square. The council will also declare the District 5 council seat held by the late Dick Harrelson vacant, according to Mayor Wayne Smith.
