UPDATE: Found Safe
The New Site Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
New Site police chief Philip Weddle said Stacy Parrott was last seen Saturday, March 27.
“She was last seen walking south on Highway 49 towards Dadeville about 2 p.m. Saturday,” Weddle said. “She was dressed in all gray the last time she was seen. We are out looking for her now. We are riding roads in the area searching for her in case she was struck by a vehicle.”
Weddle said Parrot has recently walked long distances from her New Site home.
“On March 20 she walked to Dadeville,” Weddle said. “She went to the hospital there.”
Weddle asked if anyone had information about the whereabouts of Parrott to contact the New Site Police Department through dispatch at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.