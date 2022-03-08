Two Alexander City men were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses following an alleged hit and run at the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 280 earlier this month, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said in a statement.
Tatashawn "Chiraq" Green, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to allude law enforcement and forbidden firearm possession.
Fredrick Moss, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree marijuana possession, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The arrests were made, according to the statement, as the Alexander City Police Department was investigating the reported hit and run on March 3, involving a white Chevrolet Z71. Officers located the vehicle in the Professional Commons building parking lot on Airport Drive and made contact with a male subject.
"While officers were interviewing the subject, he began to run, leading officers in a foot pursuit across Airport Drive and to PriCare, where he was caught and detained," law enforcement stated. "A second male subject was also detained at the suspect vehicle and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of the vehicle."
The search yielded two pounds of marijuana, one gram of methamphetamine, Xanax, two handguns and $4,700 cash.
