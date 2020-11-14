An accident killed two on U.S. Highway 280 East near Dadeville on Friday.
Numerous local first responders provided aid following the accident to help redirect traffic as the eastbound lanes were closed and others helped with cleanup and recovery. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patroal is investigating the accident.
“Tatalana McQueen, 44, of Kellyton was killed when the 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis he was driving pulled out in front of and collided with a 2003 Chevrolet 1500,” ALEA State Trooper Joel Hart said in a statement. “McQueen, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Grand Marquis, Alfreda Brooks, 56, of Camp Hill, was also pronounced dead at the scene.”
Hart said the accident occurred near the 85 mile marker of U.S. Highway 280. Mockingbird Drive is nearby just outside the city limits of Dadeville.
The Dadeville Police Department, Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Camp Hill Police Department, Tallapoosa EMS and ALEA State Troopers responded to the scene.
Hart said the accident is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.