During the Annual Lake Martin Dadeville-Area Chamber Awards Banquet, Kim Walls and Chad Harrison were each announced as the Person of the Year.
Walls brings music, arts to Dadeville
“I was totally surprised that such an award existed and totally surprised that I was the recipient of it,” Walls said. “And then I was just so blessed by the fact that there were people who cared enough about what we're doing to make the effort for it to be noticed.”
Walls is most known in the community for spearheading the Dadeville Performing Arts Center and continuing to serve as their president. As a former music education professor at Auburn University, Walls has been involved in music for many years.
“I'm from North Alabama, originally, but we've had our place here just about five miles from town on the lake since 1985,” Walls said. “My husband and I worked full time in Auburn. So as far as getting involved in the Dadeville community, probably just the last 20 years I've gotten to know some people here.”
In addition to running the Performing Arts Center, Walls also is the music director at Red Ridge United Methodist Church and is a member of the Worth While Club in support of the Dadeville Public Library.
Walls said one of the highlights from the past year was providing the summer classes through the performing arts center. She explained the kids got to experience music, dance, art and acting, but along with that, they had adult volunteers come out to make the program possible.
“There's a lot of talent here and our children don't have a ton of opportunities to learn about music and the arts,” Walls said. “But there are a lot of people in our community who have come from other places or from different educational backgrounds, who have a lot to share with the youth in our community.”
Before making Dadeville her home, Walls studied at Florida State University, taught at the University of Texas San Antonio as well as worked as a school music teacher and band director.
Harrison serves as pastor, lawyer
“It could have easily gone to dozens of other people rather than me,” Harrison said. “For me to be recognized just, it's an honor. I feel like there are so many others out there that are and have been and continue to do really good stuff for people and (it’s) a little bit humbling for them to pick me.”
Harrison has two jobs in the Dadeville area — first as the teaching pastor of Lake Community Church and second as a local attorney. However, he said his first profession is pastoring, which he started at 22.
“The area of ministry that I wanted to be was by vocational meaning, I had pastored full time at some churches, but I really wanted to plant churches,” Harrison said. “To tell you the truth I wanted to get to where I could pastor for free.”
This led Harrison to pursue law school, which allowed him to pastor without taking a full salary as well as provide legal services to local nonprofits. In addition to pastoring, he serves on the Dadeville Ministerial Association and the Loaves and Fishes board. Harrison also serves as the city’s attorney.
Harrison moved to Dadeville during the latter half of his high school years with most of his childhood being spent in Montgomery. Although he has been practicing law in the area since around 2013, he officially moved back in 2019. However, Tallapoosa County has been home for his family past 150 years on his mom’s side.
“Dadeville is where my family is from. Everything that has to do with me, my family, who I am is in Dadeville,” he said. “Dadeville is special because Dadeville is where I draw my roots from.”
Before settling in Dadeville, Harrison attended Princeton University, served six months of active duty in the army and pastored at churches in Montgomery and Florence.