Person of the year 2023
Photo illustration: Chad Harrison, left, and Kim Walls were each named Person of the Year by the Lake Martin Dadeville-Area Chamber.

Photos by Cliff Williams and Jake Arthur.  

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

During the Annual Lake Martin Dadeville-Area Chamber Awards Banquet, Kim Walls and Chad Harrison were each announced as the Person of the Year.

