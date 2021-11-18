A traffic stop by Coosa County Sheriff’s deputies led to the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and cash.
Two deputies stopped Gregory Chase Owens, 38, of Sylacauga and Magan Fowler, 34, of Harpersville while on a routine patrol in the Stewartville area.
“During the course of the stop the vehicle was searched for guns and illegal narcotics,” Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said. “[The deputies] located over $11,000 in cash, a small amount of marijuana, a glass pipe, a 9mm firearm and 110 grams of methamphetamine.”
Both Owens and Fowler were immediately arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
A search of property owned by Owens found more firearms, of which was reported stolen and more methamphetamine. Owens had the charges of second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance added.
According to court records Fowler was out on bond for possession of a controlled substance charge in Talladega and had an active warrant for failure to appear. Owens previously pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft in 2018 and first-degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property in 2014.
Court records show both Fowler and Owens are still being held in jail.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.