Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Dadeville mayoral debate set for Monday has been canceled. The debate had been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Dadeville High School with a professional moderator lined up to assist.
Candidate Frank Goodman told The Outlook on Thursday he will no longer be able to attend the debate due to rescheduled appointments and family matters.
Goodman said he had appointments set back in April, which were canceled due to COVID-19. He said he received news those appointments were rescheduled and he cannot miss them.
At this time, Goodman said he is unable to make a debate fit in his schedule between now and the Oct. 6 runoff.
His opponent, incumbent Mayor Wayne Smith is disappointed for both his campaign and for the voters.
“I’m disappointed,” Smith said. “We had the perfect opportunity to get our platforms and issues in front of people and now we won’t be able to do that.”
Smith said he will keep campaigning and visiting voters, despite the lack of a debate at this time.
Smith also said his office has plans in place to continue the progress he said he’s made over the last four years. However, he wishes he had the opportunity to face off against Goodman on the issues facing Dadeville.
“I’m still anxious to have a forum or to debate him,” Smith said.
Goodman did not return multiple calls from The Outlook for further comment by press time.