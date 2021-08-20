The town of Camp Hill is upgrading its facilities, having purchased Camp Hill Baptist Church for $70,000 to be used as a multi-purpose municipal complex, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole announced Friday.
While plans for the 130-year-old building are "preliminary and tentative," Williams-Cole said, possible uses include a free monthly medical clinic, a food bank, a free fitness center for utility customers, a literacy and technological resource center, a drive-through utility payment site, a new place to hold council meetings and municipal court and a public event space.
The $70,000, plus an extra $10,000 in anticipated roofing costs, was paid using American Rescue Plan funding, made eligible for the federal funding by its planned uses improving public health, broadband access and police administration, Williams-Cole said. The announcement, which the mayor intends to elaborate on in one of his "Camp Hill Conversations" livestreams, comes after weeks of executive sessions at several consecutive town council meetings.
"This is something that I think hits on two goals that the council and I have been working towards and one is to keep Camp Hill 'Camp Hill' and in the public service," he said at the rescheduled meeting Friday.
Williams-Cole also thanked Camp Hill Baptist Church for offering to sell at below-market value. His plan is to have the new complex open by April 2022, with the current town hall turning over to the police or utilities department.
In the meantime, other news may be pending. After the municipal complex announcement, the mayor and council went into another executive session, before approving a non-binding agreement for an unnamed economic development project.