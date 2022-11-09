With 2022 nearly finished, Camp Hill addressed their future plans for the coming fiscal year.
The Town of Camp Hill held their State of Town Address on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. to update citizens on utilities, town hall and recreation. Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole introduced the meeting by explaining the State of Town Address is about providing transparency.
“I want to tackle the past of the problems, the present of the problems, our pragmatic approaches to the problems, what's probable to happen and what is possible to happen,” Williams-Cole said.
Improvement updates for sewage, water and roads
Derrell Webb, public works director, said the town received a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to improve their sewage system. Webb said the construction for that is expected to begin mid-2023.
Additionally, Williams-Cole said they are in the running for another grant, The Safe Drinking Water Act, through ADEM to improve the water system. However, he said these utilities systems have to be addressed first before they can begin road maintenance.
“There's a right way and a wrong way. The right way is to do it step at a time and one thing about it, it takes multiple 10s of 1000s to pave the road,” Williams-Cole said. “You can't just pave a road and then next week, dig it up and fix a broken water leak. You can't pave a road and then dig it up to fix another utility.”
Webbs said he understands fixing the roadways is important, but until the town is ready for that step they will continue to fill potholes as needed.
New municipal complex
Camp Hill’s Town Hall has recently moved from their old location on Holley Avenue to the former Baptist Church off of Sen Claude Pepper Drive. With the new location there are two service windows and the mayor’s office is available for walk-ins when the door is signaled green.
Starting in January of 2023, the WaveMaker facilities will be available for free for Camp Hill residents. The WaveMaker facilities will have two computers and school supplies including tablets, notebooks, pens, pencils and folders.
“To start off, we're not doing anything more than the honor system,” Williams-Cole said. “And what I mean by that is anytime you can walk in, get as much as you want and nobody asks any questions. It's yours.”
Weed abatement law
At the last council meeting on Oct. 17, the council passed a revised weed abatement law. Previously the law ran from April 1 to Oct. 31, with the revised law it is all year round.
Williams-Cole said Camp Hill has more overgrown areas than the other places he sees in Alabama and this law is about holding people accountable. He said part of the law states weeds cannot grow over six inches.
“You're given 15 days' notice if you are not in compliance with this law,” Williams-Cole said. “After those 15 days' notice, the state legislature has given us police powers and, like every other community that has weed abatement laws, police power to go and negate those consequences.”
Williams-Cole said what they will do is cut the individual’s grass and distribute a fine from the municipal court. The individual will also be charged for the equipment used, manpower used, a 15 percent administrative fee and any additional associated fees.
This is effective immediately and in the coming weeks they will be picking streets at random, he said. They will also soon release a video on the Town of Camp Hill facebook page that goes into more detail.
The entirety of the State of Town Address is also available on their Facebook page.