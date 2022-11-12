The Local celebrates one-year anniversary

Jeremy and Stacey Jeffcoat remember sitting together on their porch a year ago with dreams of opening a bar.
As the couple now celebrates the one-year anniversary of The Local at 41 Main in downtown Alexander City, the Jeffcoats describe the journey as full of surprises.
“Surprised? Oh, yeah. We've had so much fun the past year meeting people and new musicians that have played here. But in the grand scheme, the bar has become what we hoped, a place where everyone can come together,” Jeremy said.
The one consistent, however, since The Local debuted last October is the business’ passion for Alexander City, whether through the community artwork that hangs throughout the bar or the locally-handcrafted benches that line the establishment’s wall.
Whether a first-time customer or a regular, the Jeffcoats treat everyone that walks through their door with a smile and a helping hand.
“I think if you are going to call yourself ‘The Local’ you should live up to it,” Jeremy said. “We support local products because they're really good, and we are both very involved in the community and we believe in downtown and small businesses.”
The couple encapsulate the neighborly spirit they first encountered when they moved to Alexander City 12 years ago, and which made them fall in love with the Gateway to Lake Martin.
“We made this our home. The people keep us here. We didn't have any trouble making friends right away, and it's just really easy just to get involved and feel like you are a part of the community,” Stacey said.
Also, as with any good Southern neighbor, the Jeffcoats certainly offer their guests relaxing drink refreshments, of which there are many to enjoy at The Local. From beer procured in Alabama distilleries to cocktails mixed with fruit the bar’s staff freshly ground, Jeremy and Stacey Jeffcoat pride themselves on their dedication to craftsmanship.
However, the couple’s prize creation would be Captain Coley's Old Fashioned, featuring Clyde May's Alabama Bourbon. According to the Jeffcoats, the name derives from the original owner of their 1904 building whose likeness hangs on the wall in the back of the couple’s bar.
“Almost all of our signature cocktails are made with an Alabama ingredient of some kind,” Jeremy said. “I would put our cocktails against anybody in Central Alabama, and I would put our own Old Fashioned against anyone in the state.”
More people outside Alexander City will soon have the chance to sample the Jeffcoats’ creations as the two will soon expand to Dadeville and are currently constructing a second bar in the city’s downtown area.
“We've been talking a while about a second location. We love Alexander City, but Dadeville is having a whole amount of revitalization, and that community is very involved in rebuilding the downtown area. We're excited to continue it on because this has been so much fun,” Stacey said.