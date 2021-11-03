A nearly year-long operation by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force finished with the arrests of two Camp Hill residents.
The Monday arrest of Sherman Demeniski Cox, 45, and Teresa Nicole Black, 29, followed almost 12 months of narcotic investigations, surveillance and controlled buys by the task force. Task force investigator Chad Jones said in a statement the task force was executing search and arrest warrants Monday with the United States Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force that approximately 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine, approximately 29 grams of ecstasy, 10 grams of marijuana, an assorted amount of prescription medications and five firearms were seized.
Cox was charged with 18 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of imitation drugs, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Black was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of imitation drugs, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state Cox and Blace tried to flush cocaine down a toilet as the reason for the tampering with physical evidence charge.
Court documents also reveal Cox has twice pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, while charged with the felony first-degree possession of marijuana in 2012 and 2017.
The investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.