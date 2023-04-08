As of last month, ARISE has a new executive director — Tammi Montgomery.
ARISE stands for Area Referral Information Services for the Elderly. In the 1970s, it started as an information service. Now, it has shifted to public transportation.
“I haven't been here long enough to completely wrap my arms around it but I see such a need already,” Montgomery said. “There’s so many people that aren’t aware this agency is here.”
ARISE is an appointment-based transportation service with wheelchair accessible vehicles. Montgomery said clients are asked to call 48 hours in advance to schedule a pick-up.
“We are the only contact a few people have with the outside world,” she said. “We pick them up, we get them to their doctor’s appointments. We offer them a little bit of independence that they don’t have otherwise. For some people, seeing these drivers makes their day.”
Currently, the agency has five drivers with two full-time and three part-time drivers. Montgomery said there is an increasing demand for their services in the community. Due to that, one of her goals is to increase the number of drivers and continue to increase awareness about ARISE’s services.
“I’m here for the people and that really comes easy for me,” she said.
Previously, Montgomery was an accountant with Russell Lands working with business aspects, financial management and professional networking. Montgomery started her new role as executive director on March 16.
As part of the transition process, she shadowed the dispatcher, worked alongside the operations manager and is looking over the finances.
“In the month of May, I want to focus on the bus and the drivers,” she said. “Although our buses do not require a CDL (commercial driver’s license), I want to pursue my licenses to have a better, well-rounded understanding of the buses and of the system.”
Montgomery said another important part of the position is being a familiar face in the community. She is currently on the boards of Main Street Alexander City, Alex City Arts Council, Lake Martin Tourism and Leadership Lake Martin, plus she is involved with ACT II. Montgomery also recently became a chamber ambassador and is taking steps to join the Alexander City Kiwanis Club.
“I look for ways to bring value in everything I do and if I can't, I need to re-evaluate and look for ways that I can,” she said. “I have a lot of energy, so I like to find ways to constantly expel that energy.”
For the day-to-day operations, the dispatcher communicates with all the drivers and helps clients set up an appointment. Dispatcher Shirley Edwards said one of their policies is a three-minute wait period for pick-up appointments.
“The driver pulls up, sometimes they come out and go back in, and according to our brochure, the driver can only wait three minutes,” she said. “He has to move on to his next pick-up because he doesn’t want to be late for his next pick-up.”
ARISE stays on time for pick-ups through scheduling in 30-minute increments. For example, if the client needs to be somewhere at 9 a.m., a driver will arrive for pick-up at 8:30 a.m.
Edwards said the goal is to accommodate everyone to the best of their abilities.
Due to the high demand for public transportation, operations manager Dru Mattox said clients may experience a wait time when getting picked back up after their appointment.
“Last week we were short two drivers because they were in training. It’s something that’s mandatory that we had to do, and it left us a little short on (staff),” Mattox said. “So it took sometimes 20, 25 minutes to get somebody picked back up. It just comes with the territory.”
To keep the scheduling smooth, there also is a cancellation policy to call in by 8 a.m. on the day of the appointment to cancel. However, Mattox said he tends to be lenient on that since things happen unexpectedly.
“As long as they can give us 20 or 30 minutes (notice), we’re good,” he said. “That way the drivers know.”
Edwards added there is also a no-show policy. The first no-show is a pass and the second no-show results in a 30-day penalty. Edwards said this is why she tells people when they schedule an appointment to call her if they need to cancel.
“The policy is in place to keep them accountable, keep us accountable,” Montgomery said. “So we can have an ease of flow in our work day (and) make it easier on our drivers too.”
Appointments can be made by calling (256) 329-8444. There is a virtual receptionist that will present the menu options and for appointments individuals can follow the instructions to connect with the dispatcher.