The new year brings changes to Alabama’s concealed carry gun laws.
As of January 1, concealed carry pistol permits are no longer required in Alabama statewide, including in Tallapoosa County.
Although taking place now, the change stems from a bill that the Alabama legislature passed during the 2022 regular session, which Governor Ivey then signed into state law in March of last year.
According to a press release from the Governor’s office at the time, Iveysigned House Bill 272, known as the “constitutional carry bill,” into law, as a measure to defend law-abiding Alabamians’ Second Amendment rights.
“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law-abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey said at the time. “I have always stood up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HB272, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer (R – HD102), revised certain restrictions regarding the carrying or possession of a pistol and eliminated the requirement to obtain a pistol permit in order to carry a concealed pistol.
Despite support fromGovernor Ivey, the bill faced opposition, including from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Dec. 31 on social media, which said that the Sheriff’s Office willcontinue to offer pistol permits at both its Alexander City and Dadeville offices as Alabama citizens will still require a concealed carry permit if they travel outside of the state.
The statement said that Sheriff Jimmy Abbett would like to remind Tallapoosa County citizens that if they travel outside of Alabama with a firearm to states that require a permit, and lack one, they are subject to arrest in those states.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across the watch area
due to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
night through Wednesday morning. 2-4 inches of total rainfall
is possible, with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Outlook is seeking Alexander City's New Year's goals for a later article. Polls will close Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.