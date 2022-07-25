Tallapoosa County will soon be settling lawsuits for opioid abuse with Janseen Pharmaceuticals and Johnson and Johnson.
The Tallapoosa County Commission authorized the commission chair George Carleton to finalize negotiations with the companies following an executive session with county attorney Thomas Radney. The lawsuits are similar to hundreds across the country where governments are seeking reimbursement of funds spent battling opioid addiction.
The commission also took up an economic development matter but made no decision after returning to normal session.
Revolving loan fund
The commission authorized $20,000 to commission a study to possibly create a fund to help small businesses through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s (ACCA) Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) program. The IAC was created to help counties determine how to use American Rescue Program Act funds. Commissioner T.C. Coley wants to use some of the funds to help small businesses in Tallapoosa County.
The Tallapoosa County Commission also:
• Approved minutes of the June 13 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Authorized Family Medical Leave Act time off for an employee.
• Authorized application for the annual Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The grant application is in conjunction with the Alexander City Police Department and the sheriff’s department will receive approximately $13,000 to help pay for equipment.
• Reappointed Coley to the ACCA legislative committee.
• Scheduled a public hearing for 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11 for closing portions of Lindsey Place. Property owners have signed a petition asking for the road to be closed.
Commissioner Steve Robinson was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
