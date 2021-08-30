Tallapoosa County residents are contracting COVID-19 faster than ever.
In the past two weeks, an average of 30 to 40 residents have tested positive each day, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data last updated Saturday.
On Aug. 20, the county tallied 52 new COVID-19 cases, matching its Jan. 5 record. Taken as a seven-day moving average, however, Tallapoosa County’s August peak has now exceeded the previous winter, when the county was averaging 34 new cases per day at its highest, just before Christmas.
The effects of the fast-spreading Delta variant are already being seen in the Alexander City school system, with Jim Pearson Elementary School going virtual within two weeks of school starting. As of Monday, 26 students and two staff members were COVID-positive.
Tallapoosa County has now seen more confirmed COVID cases since the introduction of the Pfizer vaccine than before it. To date, more than 5,500 Tallapoosa County residents are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, about 13% percent of the county, and 2,886 of those cases were contracted in 2021.
About 1,400 Coosa County residents are known to have contracted COVID-19 to date, also 13% of the county.
Meanwhile, daily vaccinations in Alabama have been on a steady rise since July 7, though with only 37.9% of its population fully vaccinated, the state still lags well below the national average. As of Saturday, Alabama ranked 49th for its vaccination rate, finally surpassing Mississippi after months of ranking 50th.
Tallapoosa and Coosa counties fall even further behind, with a respective 36.2% and 33.0% of their populations fully vaccinated.
Last week, ADPH released new data showing nine out of 10 people who contracted COVID-19 between April 1 and Aug. 18 were unvaccinated. Among those who died from it, 94.1% were unvaccinated.