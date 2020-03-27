The Tallapoosa County Board of Education is making progress on its capital improvement projects after a special-called meeting Thursday.
The board discussed, approved and signed the loan resolution with BB Compass Bank for $25 million with a 1.96% interest rate over 25 years.
This loan will be used toward the county’s capital improvement projects, which include Dadeville Elementary School’s cafeteria and library project; Dadeville High School gym renovations; a new Reeltown Elementary School; and Horseshoe Bend School’s renovations and new auditorium. These projects are funded by the 1-cent sales tax renewal.
During the meeting, three board members were present in person and two phoned in.
In other news, Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said the feeding program has been extremely successful this week and as of Thursday, the schools had served more than 3,000 meals.
“The first day, we didn’t know how many meals to prepare,” Windle said. “So we over-prepared and then we got a handle on it. Each day we have refined the numbers based on the previous day’s meals.”
Now with some data to work with, those involved will be better prepared for the next week of meals, which will be served at the following times:
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Dadeville Elementary School
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Horseshoe Bend School
- 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Reeltown School
- 10 to 11 a.m. at Edward Bell Technical Center
- 10 to 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Gap Town Hall
- 10 to 11 a.m. at Wall Street Community Center
“I’m really proud of all the workers and volunteers that have come in and helped lunches as well as serve them,” Windle said. “It’s been a team effort.”
Superintendents across the state will have a conference call today with the state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to receive some direction on how the rest of the school year should be handled, Windle said.
“Right now we’re just kind of sitting and waiting,” he said. “We’ll see what kind of guidance we get (Friday).”