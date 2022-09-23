Wesley was surprised by friends gathered Thursday night in his driveway. Earlier in the day Wesley thought the signs lining the home’s street were the surprise.
Friend Scott Meacham joked with Wesley about his weight. Wesley had lost weight since the early June diagnosis of late-stage nonischemic cardiomyopathy.
“I was down to 150 pounds,” Wesley joked. “I’m up to 162 today.”
“It’s a miracle,” friend Brett Pritchard said.
Just a few hours before Wesley came home, he surprised his son Hudson at Alexander City Middle School. Hudson wasn’t able to go to Birmingham and make the trip back to Alexander City. Instead before going home, Wesley checked his son out of school. Then Wesley, Danielle, Cade and Hudson walked into their home together, something they hadn’t done since June.
Wesley was placed on the heart transplant list July 27 after a journey that began June 5 with the first of several strokes.
The couple’s children would get to visit their dad in the heart transplant ICU a few times even though they weren’t allowed.
Grandparents would help keep the boys on as normal of a schedule as possible with Wesley confined to a room and halls at UAB and mom Danielle staying in a nearby apartment. Wesley’s parents Papa and Ree Coleman were soldiers. Cade and Hudson stayed with Papa and Ree.
“Thank the good Lord for them,” Danielle said in a blog post. “They have allowed me to be able to stay with Wesley while knowing the boys have been taken care of and able to continue their normal schedules.”
The family tried to keep a normal schedule for the children. The young boys participated in youth league ball games and had their first day of school in Alexander City.
But just 17 days after placement on the list and 66 days in the hospital Wesley broke the news to his wife who was staying five minutes away.
“I was in the shower at the apartment and heard my phone ring,” Danielle said in a blog post. “Of course, anytime these days that my phone goes off early in the morning or late at night, I turn to panic mode. Is Wesley OK? Is it the nurse? The hospital? Should I have stayed with him last night? Why did I leave? I quickly got out of the shower and saw a missed call from Wesley. My hands were shaking as I called him back.”
Wesley told his wife with a shaky voice the best news ever on Aug. 11.
“All I could say was ‘Wesley, what's wrong?,’” Danielle said. “His response was the best response we had ever heard. ‘The nurse just came in and told me I couldn't order breakfast because they found me a heart. The doctor is coming soon to talk to us.’”
Danielle said she dropped to her knees. She prayed for success but also prayed for the donor and the donor’s family. Danielle has been on the opposite side of the organ donor program. Her mother died in an accident but provided life through organ donation.
“At 8:06 p.m. [Aug. 11], Wesley's new heart beat on its own for the first time,” Danielle said. “At around 11 p.m., I put my eyes on him and his new, beating heart. Around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, I heard him speak to me. It was the most beautiful thing.”
The miracles kept coming.
Wesley would be discharged to the apartment with Danielle.
Six weeks after the transplant Coleman came home to Alexander City.
The elder Coleman, Papa, spent some time cleaning his son’s garage for the homecoming.
“It’s as clean as it has ever been,” Papa said. “I’m just happy he’s home. I’ve done my share of crying today too.”
Just a few hours later Wesley’s friends welcomed him home.
Now the Colemans are all in their home for the first time since June. Wesley is sleeping in his bed under the same roof as his wife and children.
There will still be miles to go and help has already been there. Friends have helped in many ways including raising more than $44,000 through GoFundMe to help with expenses. There are countless follow up doctors’ visits but if Thursday night was any indication, Wesley and his family have an army of help to get them through.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
