Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wes Coleman got a surprise welcome at home Thursday night. Just six weeks after a heart transplant Coleman came home welcomed by friends and neighbors.

Tears were shed Thursday night just as they were in July when 41 year old Wesley Coleman was placed on the heart transplant list.

PHOTOS: Wesley Coleman Welcome Home celebration

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

