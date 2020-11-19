A surge of positive COVID-19 cases continues across the country, including in Alabama and local counties.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Tallapoosa County has seen 232 new positive cases in the last 14 days out of 1,220 tested. This week, there were new cases reported every day, with the highest numbers of the week coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. There were 10 new cases Sunday; three Monday; 29 on Tuesday and 28 on Wednesday.
There have been a total of 1,665 total cases in Tallapoosa County since March, with 1,285 of those being confirmed and 380 as probable. There have been 88 confirmed deaths and one probable death. A total of 13,218 residents have been tested via the diagnostic test while 463 were tested for the antibody.
In Coosa County, there have been 49 new cases confirmed in the last two weeks out of 205 diagnostically tested. This week, there was one new case on Sunday; two on Monday; nine on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. There have been a total of 293 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 of those confirmed and 98 probable. A total of 1,911 residents have been tested via the diagnostic test while 130 were tested for the antibody. Four Coosa County residents have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been about 8,500 new confirmed cases reported Sunday to Wednesday this week. There have been 27,236 new cases reported in the last 14 days out of 119,388 Alabamians tested.
To date, there have been 23,295 hospitalizations in the state and 90,702 presumed recoveries. A total of 3,419 deaths have been reported by ADPH, 3,123 of those confirmed and 296 probable.
For statewide and county-specific data, view ADPH's data and surveillance dashboard here.