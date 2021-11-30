The Coosa County Commission approved allowing voters to decide certain issues via a public referendum while tabling other opportunities for a public vote for now.
One Coosa County commissioner wants to see voters decide if they are willing to pay for better county services and education through an increase in ad valorem taxes. Commissioner Unzell Kelley is proposing a six-mil increase to help fund a multitude of things across the county.
“Current reappraisal has basically increased the amount of money received but our revenue commissioner can only do so much with reappraisal,” Kelley said. “It is simple, as the cost of living has gone up, but we are still operating on revenues from 30 or 40 years ago.”
The six-mil ad valorem increase would generate approximately $1 million in additional revenue for Coosa County but Kelley doesn’t want it all to just go into the general fund. Kelley’s plan calls for 1-mil to go towards career tech education for both students and adults, two-mils to go to a county-wide EMS service and one-mil to the county highway department to help with staffing.
“They’re down to about 12 people,” Kelley said. “If you are wondering why roads haven’t been bush hogged, things ain't done, you can’t get blood out of a turnip.”
The remaining one-mil would be split between economic and community development and the general fund.
It’s not the first time Kelley has presented the idea of an ad valorem tax increase.
“In 2018 we had a work session where we developed a legislative agenda for the Coosa County Commission,” Kelley said. “At that time I submitted a five-mil ad valorem tax increase. There were several allocations to go toward several critical needed areas in the county like education, law enforcement, EMS, I think I had some going to the chamber as well.”
The issue was tabled at the meeting with the thought of being brought up again in December.
Sunday alcohol sales
The commission quickly decided the issue of Sunday sale of alcohol will be presented to the Alabama legislature for a local bill to be put on a ballot for Coosa County voters and the issue could be on a ballot as early as the May primaries. Commissioner Randall Dunham abstained from the vote.
Commission redistricting
With new census numbers available, there is a possibility that the county commission districts may need to be redrawn. Federal and state laws mandate the redrawing of district lines when there is a plus or minus five percent in population of a district.
Two Coosa County districts previously had deviations approaching three percent and with a population decrease of about two percent, commissioners agreed to research the matter. The commission voted to employ the Alabama State University Center for Public Policy to look at the population of Coosa County down to a district level. It is something the center has done for other Alabama counties. The agreement calls for the county to pay $50 per hour up to a total of $2,500.
In other action the Coosa County Commission:
• Approved the clearing of a lot on County Road 20 for the Equality Volunteer Fire Department
• Approved participation in the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday Feb. 25 -27
• Approved continued participation in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA)
• Tabled a vote on adopting a maintenance and support membership in the IAC program of ACCA
• Learned there was no new information about a bid process for a roof for the Coosa County Department of Human Resources building shared with the Coosa County Board of Education
The next meeting of the Coosa County Commission is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.